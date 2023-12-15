Framework 13 AMD Workaround Prepared For Linux To Deal With A Suspend Issue

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 December 2023 at 08:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
A quirk has been discovered with the AMD-powered Framework 13 inch laptop where if a user closes the laptop's lid on an already-suspended system, the system will wake up. A set of Linux kernel patches are on the way to workaround this issue.

The AMD Ryzen 7040 series powered Framework 13 is quite a nice laptop and works well with Linux. Though a spurious IRQ issue was spotted with the Framework laptop's open-source EC emitting a spurious keyboard interrupt on every resume from hardware sleep.

Framework 13 AMD


AMD Linux engineer Mario Limonciello explained in the workaround patches for the Linux AMD PMC driver:
"The 13" Framework laptop EC emits a spurious keyboard interrupt on every resume from hardware sleep. When a user closes the lid on an already suspended system this causes the system to wake up.

This series adjusts the previous Cezanne quirk (which has a much different root cause) to be able to apply to other systems too. The Framework 13" system is added to the list it will apply to."

So if you've been encountering your suspended Framework 13 AMD laptop waking up when closing the lid, now you know the reason. Short of this making it into the mainline Linux kernel as a "fix", it's likely otherwise to be introduced in the upcoming v6.8 cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
It Looks Like AMD Zen 5 SoCs Will Support ACPI PHAT
AMD WBRF Ready For Linux 6.8 To Mitigate WiFi Radio Interference
AMD Posts Linux Patches For QoS RMID Pinning / ABMC
AMD Posts 11th Iteration Of P-State Preferred Core Patches For Linux
AMD Has A Nice Performance Optimization Coming With Linux 6.8
AMD AXI 1-Wire Driver Queued Ahead Of The Linux 6.8 Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion