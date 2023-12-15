Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Framework 13 AMD Workaround Prepared For Linux To Deal With A Suspend Issue
The AMD Ryzen 7040 series powered Framework 13 is quite a nice laptop and works well with Linux. Though a spurious IRQ issue was spotted with the Framework laptop's open-source EC emitting a spurious keyboard interrupt on every resume from hardware sleep.
AMD Linux engineer Mario Limonciello explained in the workaround patches for the Linux AMD PMC driver:
"The 13" Framework laptop EC emits a spurious keyboard interrupt on every resume from hardware sleep. When a user closes the lid on an already suspended system this causes the system to wake up.
This series adjusts the previous Cezanne quirk (which has a much different root cause) to be able to apply to other systems too. The Framework 13" system is added to the list it will apply to."
So if you've been encountering your suspended Framework 13 AMD laptop waking up when closing the lid, now you know the reason. Short of this making it into the mainline Linux kernel as a "fix", it's likely otherwise to be introduced in the upcoming v6.8 cycle.