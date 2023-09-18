XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 Released With Accent Color Support, New Clipboard & Input Capture Portals
XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 is out today as the newest stable release for this leading open-source app sandboxing and distribution tech. Flatpak's XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 adds yet more features for this cross-distribution solution for software deployment and package management.
Today's XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 release is the first stable version with the recently standardized accent color support for the settings portal. This allows having an accent color for the settings portal as an easy cross-desktop means for allowing users to better personalize their desktops. GNOME, Budgie, KDE, Cosmic, and Elementary stakeholders have been involved with this accent colors support for app windows.
XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 also adds a new "Clipboard" portal as a means of extending the Remote Desktop portal for allowing clipboard sharing between remote systems.
In addition to Clipboard, the other new portal with XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 is the Input Capture portal. The Input Capture portal allows taking control of input devices and is also intended for helping to manage control of remote systems.
XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 also adds support for restoring remote desktop sessions, a new ReadOne() method for the settings portal, a rework for how portal implementations are loaded, the PipeWire dependency is now mandatory, and various other changes and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 release via GitHub.
10 Comments