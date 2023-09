XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 Released With Accent Color Support, New Clipboard & Input Capture Portals

XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 is out today as the newest stable release for this leading open-source app sandboxing and distribution tech. Flatpak's XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 adds yet more features for this cross-distribution solution for software deployment and package management.Today's XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 release is the first stable version with the recently standardized accent color support for the settings portal . This allows having an accent color for the settings portal as an easy cross-desktop means for allowing users to better personalize their desktops. GNOME, Budgie, KDE, Cosmic, and Elementary stakeholders have been involved with this accent colors support for app windows.XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 also adds a new "Clipboard" portal as a means of extending the Remote Desktop portal for allowing clipboard sharing between remote systems.In addition to Clipboard, the other new portal with XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 is the Input Capture portal. The Input Capture portal allows taking control of input devices and is also intended for helping to manage control of remote systems.XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 also adds support for restoring remote desktop sessions, a new ReadOne() method for the settings portal, a rework for how portal implementations are loaded, the PipeWire dependency is now mandatory, and various other changes and fixes.

Downloads and more details on the XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.18 release via GitHub