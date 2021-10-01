Flatpak 1.14 Released With Improvements For Sandboxed Linux Apps

Flatpak 1.14 has been released as the newest feature release for this leading open-source solution for sandboxing and distribution of Linux applications.Flatpak 1.14 brings a variety of mostly small and lower-level improvements to this Linux app sandboxing tech:- Flatpak commands supporting the "--user" option now allow an alias of "-u" as well.- The command-line interface now properly informs the user of the apps that are using end-of-life run-time extensions.- Flatpak's uninstall command now asks for confirmation before removing in-use run-times or run-time extensions.- Allowing sub-sandboxes to own MPRIS names on the session bus.- Fixing a possible memory corruption issue.- The SELinux policy has been updated to cover symbolic links within /var/lib/flatpak.- Various other bug fixes and improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Flatpak 1.14 update via GitHub