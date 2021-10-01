Flatpak 1.14 Released With Improvements For Sandboxed Linux Apps

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 August 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT.
Flatpak 1.14 has been released as the newest feature release for this leading open-source solution for sandboxing and distribution of Linux applications.

Flatpak 1.14 brings a variety of mostly small and lower-level improvements to this Linux app sandboxing tech:

- Flatpak commands supporting the "--user" option now allow an alias of "-u" as well.

- The command-line interface now properly informs the user of the apps that are using end-of-life run-time extensions.

- Flatpak's uninstall command now asks for confirmation before removing in-use run-times or run-time extensions.

- Allowing sub-sandboxes to own MPRIS names on the session bus.

- Fixing a possible memory corruption issue.

- The SELinux policy has been updated to cover symbolic links within /var/lib/flatpak.

- Various other bug fixes and improvements.


Downloads and more details on the Flatpak 1.14 update via GitHub.
