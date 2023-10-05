Ferrocene Safety-Critical Rust Compiler Code Published

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 October 2023 at 05:15 PM EDT. 7 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Ferrous Systems has made available open-source code for Ferrocene, their Rust compiler focused on safety-critical and mission-critical environments. The Ferrocene compiler is being made available under Apache 2.0 or MIT licensing.

The Ferrocene Rust compiler is qualified for use within automotive and industrial environments, having received various ISO and IEC certifications. Ferrous Systems has upstreamed already various quality improvements to the upstream Rust compiler itself while now is making their downstream compiler available as open-source under Apache 2.0 or MIT licensing.

Ferrocene logo


But Ferrous Systems won't be accepting community contributions and the production-grade, pre-built binaries will only be sold commercially:
"Finally, despite Ferrocene being open source, if you want pre-built binaries that are validated and given long-term support by Rust experts, that comes at a cost. This cost covers particularly long term support over what the Rust project guarantees, the safety of our build infrastructure and the support that we give over it, up to certification support. But even on lower tiers, Ferrous Systems will actively inform you of issues found in older versions of the shipped compilers and support the Rust project in fixing issues in upcoming ones.

Ferrocene will be available for purchase by individuals and companies later this year at €25 per month per seat (or €240 per seat if paying annually). Purchasing Ferrocene will grant you access to the pre-built binaries and packages of our qualified compilers, and the rendered qualification documents for all versions of Ferrocene."

The Ferrocene Rust compiler source code is available via GitHub. More details on the open-source release of this safety-critical compiler via the Ferrous Systems blog.

Separately, Rust 1.73 was released today as the newest upstream Rust compiler release. Rust 1.73 brings cleaner panic messages, thread local initialization improvements, newly stabilized APIs, and other changes.
7 Comments
Related News
Python 3.12 Released With Linux Perf Integration, Performance Improvements
Mold 2.2 Linker Released With More Optimizations, BLAKE3 Crypto Hashing
Java 21 / JDK 21 Reaches GA With Virtual Threads, Generational ZGC
LWJGL 3.3.3 Released With Updated Bindings, GraalVM Native Image Support
PoCL-Remote Allows OpenCL To Be Transparently Used Across Networked Systems
OpenBLAS 0.3.24 Released With Intel Sapphire Rapids Improvements, Apple M2 Detection
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps