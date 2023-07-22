Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora Looking To Better Alert Server Administrators Around Firmware Updates
For those running Fedora Workstation or similar Fedora desktop spins, GNOME Software or Plasma Discover will already graphically show you when there are firmware updates available for your system. But for being more proactive around informing users of firmware updates on CLI/headless systems, Red Hat is looking at improving it with message of the day reporting on Fedora 39.
Under the proposal laid out this week, the fwupd-refresh systemd timer would be enabled by default across Fedora IoT / CoreOS / Server editions. This timer refreshes the fwupd metadata from LVFS and can update the Message of the Day (MOTD) reporting to indicate firmware update availability. With this proposal, no firmware updating will occur automatically but it's just a matter of informing the user when firmware updates are available, since often times they are in the name of bug fixing or security handling.
More details on this change proposal for Fedora 39 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.