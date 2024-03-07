Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 March 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. 29 Comments
FEDORA
Fedora Workstation has long defaulted to using GNOME's Wayland session by default, but it has continued to install the GNOME X.Org session for fallback purposes or those opting to use it instead. But for the Fedora Workstation 41 release later in the year, there is a newly-approved plan to no longer have that GNOME X.Org session installed by default.

Recently there was a Fedora Workstation ticket opened to no longer install the GNOME X.Org session by default. This is just about whether the X.Org session is pre-installed but would continue to live in the repository for those wanting to explicitly install it.

The Fedora Workstation working group decided to go ahead with this change for the Fedora 41 cycle, not the upcoming Fedora 40 release:
"Fedora Workstation WG discussed this today and we agreed we should do this for Fedora 41, since it is really too late already for F40 and it should really be handled as a System Wide Change anyway."

So pending any obstacles by FESCo, which is unlikely. Fedora Workstation 41 will not be installing the GNOME X.Org session by default. Long live Wayland.
29 Comments
Related News
Fedora Workstation's Anaconda Web UI Installer Delayed To Fedora 41
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Fedora 40 Cleared To Ship AMD ROCm 6, Packages May Reintroduce KDE X11 Support
Fedora Atomic Desktops Born Out Of Fedora Silverblue Success
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
Fedora Linux 40 Looks To Replace iotop With iotop-c
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve