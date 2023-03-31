Fedora 39 Planning For RPM 4.19 - Adds x86-64 v2/v3/v4 Feature Levels

With the Fedora 39 release later this year the developers are planning on moving to RPM 4.19 as the newest version of their packaging format.Most exciting with RPM 4.19 is that it adds the x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels of x86-64 v2/v3/v4 as new architectures for handling of RPM packages. Hopefully having this built-in support for those micro-architecture feature levels will lead to more widespread use on Fedora and other RPM-based Linux distributions.



