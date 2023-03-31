Fedora 39 Planning For RPM 4.19 - Adds x86-64 v2/v3/v4 Feature Levels
With the Fedora 39 release later this year the developers are planning on moving to RPM 4.19 as the newest version of their packaging format.
Most exciting with RPM 4.19 is that it adds the x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels of x86-64 v2/v3/v4 as new architectures for handling of RPM packages. Hopefully having this built-in support for those micro-architecture feature levels will lead to more widespread use on Fedora and other RPM-based Linux distributions.
RPM capabilities have come a long way over the years...
RPM 4.19 also is set to add a new rpmsort utility for sorting RPM versions. The new RPM upgrade will also add support for %preuntrans and %postuntrans scriptlets, creating user and groups from sysusers.d files, dynamic spec generation support, and other features.
The RPM 4.19 plans for Fedora 39 still need to be approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) but such RPM upgrades change proposals tend to pass without fuss. More details on the RPM 4.19 plans for Fedora via this wiki page.
