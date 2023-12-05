Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora Workstation 39 Delivers Some Nice Gains For AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Graphics
These benchmarks were carried out several weeks ago but then I accidentally forgot to publish them... In any event the main takeaway is some nice performance improvements for the integrated RDNA3 graphics. The F38 vs. F39 comparison was done using AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U within the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 AMD.
At the time of testing both Fedora 38 and Fedora 39 were on the Linux 6.5 kernel. Fedora 39 shipped with Mesa 23.2 while Fedora 38 is on the prior quarter's Mesa 23.1 series. Mesa 23.3 meanwhile should work its way to Fedora 39 soon.
There was little change in the CPU/system benchmarks carried out...
The Python 3.12 build on Fedora 39 did come in as a bit slower than Python 3.11 with Fedora 38.
But the main exciting takeaway was the faster integrated RDNA3 graphics when moving to Fedora Workstation 39 on this Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 laptop.
Those curious about all the benchmarks in full can find them via this result file for that Fedora Workstation 38 vs. Fedora Workstation 39 performance comparison.