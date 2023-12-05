Fedora Workstation 39 Delivers Some Nice Gains For AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 5 December 2023 at 09:32 AM EST. 1 Comment
Here are some benchmarks looking at the performance uplift in migrating from Fedora Workstation 38 to Fedora Workstation 39 on an AMD Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" series laptop.

These benchmarks were carried out several weeks ago but then I accidentally forgot to publish them... In any event the main takeaway is some nice performance improvements for the integrated RDNA3 graphics. The F38 vs. F39 comparison was done using AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U within the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 AMD.

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4


At the time of testing both Fedora 38 and Fedora 39 were on the Linux 6.5 kernel. Fedora 39 shipped with Mesa 23.2 while Fedora 38 is on the prior quarter's Mesa 23.1 series. Mesa 23.3 meanwhile should work its way to Fedora 39 soon.
Fedora 38 vs. Fedora 39 Ryzen Laptop

Selenium benchmark with settings of Benchmark: Jetstream 2, Browser: Firefox. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Benchmark: WASM imageConvolute, Browser: Firefox. Fedora WS 38 was the fastest.

Timed Linux Kernel Compilation benchmark with settings of Build: defconfig. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

Cryptsetup benchmark with settings of Serpent-XTS 256b Encryption. Fedora WS 38 was the fastest.

7-Zip Compression benchmark with settings of Test: Compression Rating. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

There was little change in the CPU/system benchmarks carried out...
PyBench benchmark with settings of Total For Average Test Times. Fedora WS 38 was the fastest.

PyPerformance benchmark with settings of Benchmark: json_loads. Fedora WS 38 was the fastest.

PyPerformance benchmark with settings of Benchmark: python_startup. Fedora WS 38 was the fastest.

The Python 3.12 build on Fedora 39 did come in as a bit slower than Python 3.11 with Fedora 38.
3DMark Wild Life Extreme benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

GravityMark benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Renderer: Vulkan. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Effects Quality: Medium. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Effects Quality: High. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Effects Quality: Ultra. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

Unigine Superposition benchmark with settings of Resolution: 1920 x 1080, Mode: Fullscreen, Quality: Medium, Renderer: OpenGL. Fedora WS 39 was the fastest.

But the main exciting takeaway was the faster integrated RDNA3 graphics when moving to Fedora Workstation 39 on this Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 laptop.

Those curious about all the benchmarks in full can find them via this result file for that Fedora Workstation 38 vs. Fedora Workstation 39 performance comparison.
1 Comment
