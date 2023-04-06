Free Software Foundation Certifies A $99 Mini VPN Router

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 April 2023 at 03:45 PM EDT. 6 Comments
Over the years the Free Software Foundation has certified various devices that to their standards "Respect Your Freedom" from USB to parallel printer cables to re-branded and re-flashed motherboards to the Talos II at the higher-end. They've also certified different network hardware and other devices. The newest that they announced today is backing a $99 mini VPN router that supports WireGuard and other solutions.

The Free Software Foundation has awarded the Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification to the Think Penguin Gigabit Mini VPN Router (TPE-R1400).

Making the Free Software Foundation satisfied with this one-port WAN, one-port LAN mini router is that it runs libreCMC as a fully FSF-approved Linux distribution and running a custom U-Boot bootloader. The increased software transparency helps ensure the safety and security of the device.

More details on the new FSF RYF certification today via the FSF announcement.

The TPE-R1400 Gigabit Mini VPN Router is powered by a Rockchip RK3328 SoC with 1GB of RAM, Gigabit LAN and WAN ports, and priced at $99 USD with a 90-day warranty. Wireless and switch options are available starting at an additional $83 USD along with Ethernet switch options starting at $48.

More details on this Think Penguin Gigabit Mini VPN Router via ThinkPenguin.com.
