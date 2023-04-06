Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Free Software Foundation Certifies A $99 Mini VPN Router
The Free Software Foundation has awarded the Respects Your Freedom (RYF) certification to the Think Penguin Gigabit Mini VPN Router (TPE-R1400).
Making the Free Software Foundation satisfied with this one-port WAN, one-port LAN mini router is that it runs libreCMC as a fully FSF-approved Linux distribution and running a custom U-Boot bootloader. The increased software transparency helps ensure the safety and security of the device.
More details on the new FSF RYF certification today via the FSF announcement.
The TPE-R1400 Gigabit Mini VPN Router is powered by a Rockchip RK3328 SoC with 1GB of RAM, Gigabit LAN and WAN ports, and priced at $99 USD with a 90-day warranty. Wireless and switch options are available starting at an additional $83 USD along with Ethernet switch options starting at $48.
More details on this Think Penguin Gigabit Mini VPN Router via ThinkPenguin.com.