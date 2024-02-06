Eclipse OpenJ9 0.43 Released With New Options, Updated Compilers For Release Binaries

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

A new release of Eclipse OpenJ9 is now available, the high-performance Java Virtual Machine formerly developed by IBM as the J9 VM.Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.43 as the new release supports OpenJDK versions 8, 11, 17, and 21. The official OpenJ9 release binaries on Windows are now built by Microsoft Visual Studio 2022. On Linux the OpenJ9 binaries for x86_64 / POWER / IBM Z are now built using the GCC 11.2 compiler. The AArch64 binaries on Linux are also upgraded to be built by GCC 10.3 compared to the outdated GCC 7.5 compiler. The GCC versions for building the OpenJ9 Linux binaries are still well behind the latest upstream GCC: GCC 13 stable and GCC 14 imminent, but at least better than the prior versions and may yield some performance benefits.Eclipse OpenJ9 0.43 also brings improvements to its large page memory allocation behavior and adds some new options. The "-XX:[+|-]CRIUSecProvider" option is now available when leveraging CRIU support, the "-XX:Compatibility" option is added for a compatibility mode to support some applications needing specific capabilities (currently catering to Elasticsearch support), and the "-XX:[+|-]CpuLoadCompatibility" option is added for returning getProcessCpuLoad() and getSystemCpuLoad() in a compatible manner to OpenJDK's behavior.