Eclipse OpenJ9 0.43 Released With New Options, Updated Compilers For Release Binaries

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 6 February 2024 at 07:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
A new release of Eclipse OpenJ9 is now available, the high-performance Java Virtual Machine formerly developed by IBM as the J9 VM.

Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.43 as the new release supports OpenJDK versions 8, 11, 17, and 21. The official OpenJ9 release binaries on Windows are now built by Microsoft Visual Studio 2022. On Linux the OpenJ9 binaries for x86_64 / POWER / IBM Z are now built using the GCC 11.2 compiler. The AArch64 binaries on Linux are also upgraded to be built by GCC 10.3 compared to the outdated GCC 7.5 compiler. The GCC versions for building the OpenJ9 Linux binaries are still well behind the latest upstream GCC: GCC 13 stable and GCC 14 imminent, but at least better than the prior versions and may yield some performance benefits.

Eclipse OpenJ9 0.43 also brings improvements to its large page memory allocation behavior and adds some new options. The "-XX:[+|-]CRIUSecProvider" option is now available when leveraging CRIU support, the "-XX:Compatibility" option is added for a compatibility mode to support some applications needing specific capabilities (currently catering to Elasticsearch support), and the "-XX:[+|-]CpuLoadCompatibility" option is added for returning getProcessCpuLoad() and getSystemCpuLoad() in a compatible manner to OpenJDK's behavior.

OpenJ9 logo


There are also various bug fixes and other refinements with OpenJ9 0.43. Downloads and more details on this open-source JVM update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
ChipStar 1.1 Released For Compiling & Running HIP/CUDA On SPIR-V
Uutils 0.0.24 Advances Rust-Written Coreutils Implementation
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Python 3.13 Alpha 3 Released - Work Continues On Dropping The GIL, Improving Performance
SQLite 3.45 Released With JSON Functions Adapted To Use JSONB
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Fast Kernel Headers Work Restarted For Linux To Ultimately Speed Up Build Times
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support