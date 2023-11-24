Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 Released With OpenSSL 3.x Support & Performance Improvements

24 November 2023
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.41 debuted this week as the newest version of this OpenJDK JVM focused on a small footprint and fast performance.

Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 brings several new JVM options for altering its behavior: ShowCarrierFrames, ContinuationCache, CompactStrings, EnableDynamicAgentLoading, and UseZlibNX.

The OpenJ9 0.41 release also adds support for OpenSSL 3.x and performance improvements for various algorithms like AES, SHA-256, and ChaCha20. The OpenJ9 0.41 release continues supporting OpenJDK versions 8, 11, and 17.

OpenJ9 logo


Those interested in this alternative JVM maintained by the Eclipse developers can learn more via GitHub and the Eclipse.dev release notes.
