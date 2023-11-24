Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 Released With OpenSSL 3.x Support & Performance Improvements
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 brings several new JVM options for altering its behavior: ShowCarrierFrames, ContinuationCache, CompactStrings, EnableDynamicAgentLoading, and UseZlibNX.
The OpenJ9 0.41 release also adds support for OpenSSL 3.x and performance improvements for various algorithms like AES, SHA-256, and ChaCha20. The OpenJ9 0.41 release continues supporting OpenJDK versions 8, 11, and 17.
Those interested in this alternative JVM maintained by the Eclipse developers can learn more via GitHub and the Eclipse.dev release notes.