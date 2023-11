Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 Released With OpenSSL 3.x Support & Performance Improvements

Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 24 November 2023 at 04:17 AM EST. Add A Comment

Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.41 debuted this week as the newest version of this OpenJDK JVM focused on a small footprint and fast performance.Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 brings several new JVM options for altering its behavior: ShowCarrierFrames, ContinuationCache, CompactStrings, EnableDynamicAgentLoading, and UseZlibNX.The OpenJ9 0.41 release also adds support for OpenSSL 3.x and performance improvements for various algorithms like AES, SHA-256, and ChaCha20. The OpenJ9 0.41 release continues supporting OpenJDK versions 8, 11, and 17.

Those interested in this alternative JVM maintained by the Eclipse developers can learn more via GitHub and the Eclipse.dev release notes