Dragora 3.0 Beta 2 OS Released: 10+ Years In Development, FSF Backed & Using SysV Init

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 April 2023 at 09:15 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Dragora remains one of the few Linux distributions endorsed by the Free Software Foundation and is a from-scratch distribution focused on providing only free software... The last stable release of the Linux distribution was Dragora 2.2 back in 2012 while out today is Dragora 3.0 Beta 2, which itself is coming three and a half years since the prior beta.

Dragora continues to pursue the Free Software Foundation ideals and ships with a GNU Linux-libre kernel but doesn't move as fast as other FSF-backed Linux distributions like Trisquel. This "independent" Linux distribution that is including "entirely free software" has seen many changes and updates since the prior beta from late 2019 -- or even the alpha releases before that point.

After being in development for over a decade since Dragora 2, the Dragora 3 series is using SysV init as its init system rather than Runit with prior releases, making use of the Musl libc library, its own package manager called Qi, and leveraging LibreSSL.

Compared to the prior beta, Dragora 3.0 Beta 2 has seen "greatly improved" performance, the hybrid ISO live creation is improved, all of the Dragora tools have been improved, the Trinity Desktop Environment (a KDE 3 desktop fork) has been included, updates to many of the included packages, switching to the GNU Linux-libre 6.1 LTS kernel series, dropping of Python 2 support, adding of Lua programming language support, and many other changes.

The Dragora logo. Unfortunately, Dragora 3.0 Beta 2 was failing to boot from USB on the two UEFI systems attempted for providing proper screenshots.


Downloads and more details on the Dragora 3.0 Beta 2 release via the release announcement. General information on this FSF-backed Linux distribution is available from Dragora.org. There is no word yet provided on when the stable Dragora 3.0 release is expected.
