Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck

Use any linux distribution inside your terminal. Enable both backward and forward compatibility with software and freedom to use whatever distribution you’re more comfortable with.

Distrobox is the open-source software that quickly and easily fires up Linux distributions in containers for helping to augment the package selection from your host distribution, easily experiment with different distributions , and other use-cases. Distrobox 1.4 is out this week with the latest enhancements for this project.Distrobox is self-described as to:With Distrobox 1.4 there is new documentation added to help Distrobox users run on SteamOS / Valve's Steam Deck. Additionally there is now the Distrobox "install-podman" script that will install Podman locally within the user's home directory. This install-podman functionality is intended to be handy for Steam Deck users and wanting it within the persistent user home directory rather than system-wide install that can be wiped out with SteamOS software updates due to their atomic update handling.



Distrobox in action.

Distrobox 1.4 also adds a distrobox upgrade command for initiating updates for all containers at once. There is also a new distrobox generate-entry command to add the Distrobox to the app list. Another command is distrobox ephemeral to spawn, use, and then delete a container all from one command.Some of the other work with Distrobox 1.4 includes better handling AD/LDAP and Kerberos usernames, better supporting NixOS/Guix hosts, and various other fixes and enhancements.Downloads and more details on Distrobox 1.4 via GitHub