Devuan 5.0 Released For Debian 12 Without systemd

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 15 August 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN
Devuan is still alive and well for those wanting to run Debian GNU/Linux but without systemd. Devuan 5.0 is out today as the newest distro release that is now rebased atop Debian 12 Bookworm.

Devuan 5.0 "Daedalus" is out today with Debian 12 Bookworm as its base and using the Linux 6.1 kernel like with upstream Debian 12. For the most part this Devuan 5.0 release is quite similar to Devuan 4 except for now being based on Debian 12 rather than Debian 11.

There are a few new changes though with Devuan 5.0 in that its rootless startx for X11 server handling is making use of libseat1 and there is now Wayland GUI support without elogind usage.

Devuan logo


Downloads and more details on this Debian 12 fork without systemd via the Devuan 5.0 announcement page.
2 Comments
