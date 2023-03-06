Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Debian APT 2.6 Released With Updates For Non-Free Firmware Handling
APT 2.6 incorporates changes for dealing with "non-free-firmware" following Debian's voting last year to better handle non-free firmware on their Linux distribution. This includes moving forward that non-free firmware packages are included on the official media, the non-free firmware binaries will be enabled by default when determined they are required, and the possibility for users to disable this at boot. These changes are being made to better support Debian across different hardware with non-free firmware often being required from GPUs to WiFi adapters for the open-source driver support to function, closed-source CPU microcode updates often delivering security fixes, etc.
Going along with the updated Debian Installer to deal with non-free firmware, the APT 2.6 release has its updates around this non-free-firmware section.
Details on these non-free-firmware APT changes and other package manager updates being made with Debian 12 "Bookworm" in mind can be found via today's release announcement.