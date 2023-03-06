Debian APT 2.6 Released With Updates For Non-Free Firmware Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 6 March 2023 at 10:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN
Debian developers today released APT 2.6 as the newest version of this package manager that will ship as part of the upcoming Debian 12 "Bookworm" release.

APT 2.6 incorporates changes for dealing with "non-free-firmware" following Debian's voting last year to better handle non-free firmware on their Linux distribution. This includes moving forward that non-free firmware packages are included on the official media, the non-free firmware binaries will be enabled by default when determined they are required, and the possibility for users to disable this at boot. These changes are being made to better support Debian across different hardware with non-free firmware often being required from GPUs to WiFi adapters for the open-source driver support to function, closed-source CPU microcode updates often delivering security fixes, etc.

Debian 12 banner theme


Going along with the updated Debian Installer to deal with non-free firmware, the APT 2.6 release has its updates around this non-free-firmware section.

Details on these non-free-firmware APT changes and other package manager updates being made with Debian 12 "Bookworm" in mind can be found via today's release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian 12 Bookworm's Installer Updated To Better Handle Non-Free Firmware
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Debian Adds Intel's accel-config To Package Archive
Debian 11.6 Released For The Latest "Bullseye" Packages
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust