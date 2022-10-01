Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 13 October 2022 at 06:10 AM EDT. 6 Comments
The upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 12 release is codenamed "Bookworm" and is expected to be released in 2023. Meanwhile Debian 13 will be out around 2025 and it was already announced under the Trixie codename. Now today it's been announced that Debian 14 come 2027 will also be known as the "Forky" release.

With the start of the Debian 12 "Bookworm" freezes coming up in getting that next major Linux distribution ready for release next year, the Debian release team shared today that Debian 14 will go by the Forky name,

For those out of the loop, Debian codenames are named after toys from the "Toy Story" franchise.


Forky from the Toy Story Franchise.


Besides the codename fun, today's update from the Debian release team reaffirms the 12 January target for the transition and toolchain freeze on Debian 12, a call to help fix bugs in Debian, and other items.
