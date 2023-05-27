Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Debian 12.0's Installer Reaches RC4 Status
Debian Installer Bookworm RC 4 was released this Saturday to encourage more last-minute testing now being about two weeks away from the Debian 12.0 debut. There are some last minute UI tweaks to the Debian installer, support for multiple initrd parameters with its GRUB2 integration, support for LVM-on-LUKS-on-RAID setup via a new "crypto-lvm" keyword, making sure dosfstools is installed if a FAT EFI System Partition (ESP) is present, and various other last minute fixes.
More details on the Debian Installer Bookworm RC 4 release via the Debian development announcement list.