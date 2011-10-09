DXVK 1.10.3 Released With Shared Fences - Needed By Halo Infinite On Linux

DXVK 1.10.3 has been released as the newest update for an upcoming Proton release, which powers Steam Play for allowing Windows games to run often very well under Linux.DXVK 1.10.3 continues advancing this open-source Direct3D 9/10/11 atop Vulkan API implementation for Proton and other users of this Valve-sponsored software. Notable with DXVK 1.10.3 is implementing shared fences, which is needed for getting videos to work within the Halo Infinite Windows games. There are also patches needed to VKD3D-Proton and Wine for bettering this Halo Infinite experience. Other software in addition to Halo Infinite is ultimately likely to benefit too from this latest work.

Halo Infinite is currently ranked "borked" on ProtonDB.com for the Steam Play compatibility but Valve and their partners continue making progress on making this game run well under Linux, particularly with the very latest Proton components it should be in better shape than when this game first launched.DXVK 1.10.3 also fixes a regression that caused rendering issues in Direct3D 11 games like Prey and Bioshock Infinite. There are also fixes in this point release to benefit Need for Speed 3, Ninja Blade, Stray, and Ys Origin.Downloads and more details on DXVK 1.10.3 via GitHub