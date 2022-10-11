We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
VirtGPU DRM Native Contexts Show Potential For Good VM Gaming Performance
With VirtGPU DRM native contexts, there can be near-native GPU performance within virtual machines using virglrenderer with DRM native contexts. The near-native performance can be "within a few percent or less" while also enjoying lower CPU overhead. This native context support though does involve some small changes to Mesa and the Virglrenderer.
This is already being worked on and used in the scope of Google's Chrome OS. There is also room for further improvement and optimization for those interested in the prospects of gaming within VMs on Linux.
Learn more about this DRM native context support with Virglrenderer via Rob's slides and the XDC 2022 presentation embedded below.