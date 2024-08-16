Cloud Hypervisor 41 Brings Performance Improvements & Landlock Sandboxing

The Cloud Hypervisor open-source project that serves as a Rust-written VMM focused on security and started by Intel but now backed by a multitude of vendors is out with its newest feature release. Cloud Hypervisor 41 is the new feature release worked on by engineers at Intel, Google, Microsoft, Rivos, Tencent, Ant Group, and others for this cloud and security minded virtual machine monitor.Cloud Hypervisor 41 introduces sandboxing support using the Linux kernel's Landlock API. New to this release is also experimental Pvmemcontrol support so guests can control its physical memory properties for better security and the possibility of performance optimizations.There are also new performance optimizations in Cloud Hypervisor 41 to reduce heap allocations within VirtIO-Net, notification suppression support for VirtIO-Block that is able to yield a 60% improvement in single queue block throughput and IOPS performance, and correcting the size used for the status field within the virtio-block state.

There are also bug fixes and other improvements to find in Cloud Hypervisor 41. Downloads and more details on this Rust VMM over on GitHub and CloudHypervisor.org