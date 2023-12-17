Cloud Hypervisor 37 LTS Released With Faster VM Restoration From Snapshots

A new Long-Term Support version of Cloud Hypervisor was released this week, which is the open-source project originally started by Intel as a cloud-focused and Rust-written VMM that now has wide industry backing including from multiple other CPU vendors.Cloud Hypervisor continues moving forward as a Rust-leveraged, security-minded Virtual Machine Monitor for modern cloud workloads running Windows and Linux guests. Cloud Hypervisor 37 is the project's newest LTS release that means this version will be supported for the next 18 months and also committing to live migration and live upgrade compatibility with the project's next LTS release in the future.Cloud Hypervisor 37 brings faster virtual machine (VM) restoration from snapshots. This faster VM restoration in part is driven by faster deserializing of JSON files. Cloud Hypervisor 37 also brings multiple PCI segments support for 32-bit VFIO devices, configurable named TAP devices, and TTY output from both serial devices and the VirtIO console. Plus there are various bug fixes and other enhancements.

Cloud Hypervisor 37 was worked on by Intel engineers along with contributions from Microsoft, Arm, Rivos, Tencent, and others. Downloads and more details on this upgraded open-source Rust VMM via Cloud-Hypervisor on GitHub