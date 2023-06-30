Cloud Hypervisor 33 Released With TDX Fix, New D-Bus API

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 30 June 2023 at 06:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Cloud Hypervisor has advanced quite nicely in the half-year it's been around since Intel software engineers began writing this Rust-based cloud-focused virtualization hypervisor. This VMM project has since become more independent and regularly receiving code contributions from the likes of Arm, Microsoft, and Tencent while also gaining the support of companies like AMD and Ampere. On Thursday marked the release of Cloud Hypervisor 33.

The Cloud Hypervisor 33 release isn't too heavy on new features but has a couple as well as some notable fixes. Cloud Hypervisor 33 brings a new D-Bus based API that is an alternative to their existing REST API. Cloud Hypervisor 33 is also now able to expose host CPU cache details for AArch64 systems.

When it comes to fixes in Cloud Hypervisor 33 there is a fix for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions (TDX) initialization, reporting errors explicitly to users when VMs fail to boot, fixing VFIO handling for platforms with non-4K page sizes, and also ensuring all guest memory regions are page-size aligned.

More details and downloads for this Rust VMM via CloudHypervisor.org.
