Cloud Hypervisor 33 Released With TDX Fix, New D-Bus API
The Cloud Hypervisor 33 release isn't too heavy on new features but has a couple as well as some notable fixes. Cloud Hypervisor 33 brings a new D-Bus based API that is an alternative to their existing REST API. Cloud Hypervisor 33 is also now able to expose host CPU cache details for AArch64 systems.
When it comes to fixes in Cloud Hypervisor 33 there is a fix for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions (TDX) initialization, reporting errors explicitly to users when VMs fail to boot, fixing VFIO handling for platforms with non-4K page sizes, and also ensuring all guest memory regions are page-size aligned.
More details and downloads for this Rust VMM via CloudHypervisor.org.