Intel-Led Cloud Hypervisor 30 Released With CLI Changes To Reduce The Binary Size
Debuting this week was Cloud Hypervisor 30.0 as the newest feature update to this Rust-written VMM. Cloud Hypervisor 30.0 changes around one of its Rust crates for its command-line argument handling to reduce its binary size from about 3.6MB to 3.3MB. But with this changing around of the Rust crate from clap to argh, it does lead to several command line syntax changes. Moving forward now rather than --option=value the --option value syntax is required along with other CLI syntax changes for that slight savings to the binary size.
Cloud Hypervisor 30 also ships basic vfio-user server support, initial heap profiling support, and updated documentation. There are also a number of bug fixes with the new Cloud Hypervisor.
Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 30 release via GitHub.