Cloud Hypervisor 26.0 Released With SMBIOS Improvements, Unified Binary For MSHV/KVM

Cloud Hypervisor 26.0 released this week as the newest version of this Rust-based hypervisor focused on cloud workloads and secure computing. The open-source Cloud Hypervisor started out as an Intel software project and continues to be led by them while now under Linux Foundation stewardship and continuing to see contributions from the likes of Arm and Microsoft.

Cloud Hypervisor 26.0 now allows for the same unified binary to support both the Microsoft MSHV and KVM hypervisors at the same time. Run-time switching between these hypervisors is now supported rather than having to rebuild this Rust software or switch to an alternate binary on the system.

Cloud Hypervisor 26.0 also has SMBIOS improvements with the --platform argument and API now allowing support for supplying OEM strings for setting within the guest, better handling of PCI Express capabilities, and many different bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 26.0 release via CloudHypervisor.org.
