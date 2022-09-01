Chrome 106 Beta Adds Pop-Up API, SerialPort BYOB Reader Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 3 September 2022 at 05:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Following this week's release of Chrome 105, Google has promoted Chrome 106 to their beta channel.

Chrome 106 Beta brings a number of incremental improvements over Chrome 105, including changes such as:

- As an origin trial is a Pop-Up API for building transient user-interface elements that display on top of other web app interface elements. This Pop-Up API is intended for action menus, form element suggestions, content pickers, and other similar uses where wanting to force something to be displayed over all other elements.

- Anonymous iframes support for loading documents in third-party iframes using new and ephemeral contexts.

- Support for the JavaScript Intl.NumberFormat v3 API with new functions, rounding modes, and other changes.

- SerialPort "Bring Your Own Buffer" (BYOB) reader support.

- A dequeue event for WebCodecs with the audio/video encode/decode interfaces.

- WebXR raw camera access support.

More details on the Chrome 106 Beta changes via the Chromium.org blog. ChromeStatus.com has more details as well on all the feature changes coming for Chrome 106 ahead of its stable release at the end of September.
