Google Chrome 105 Released With HTML Sanitizer API, Container Queries & More

Google engineers today promoted Chrome 105 to their stable channel across Linux, macOS, Windows, and Android platforms.Chrome 105 doesn't bring much directly for end-users but does have a number of notable developer additions in building new -- and improving existing -- web applications and sites. Some of the Chrome 105 highlights include:- Adding an "onbeforeinput" global content attribute to make it easier to make use of the "beforeinput" event on input / textarea / content-editable elements before they are about to be modified.- Support for Container Queries as a way to style elements according to the size of a container element.- Support for the CSS ":modal" pseudo class that is used for a state that excludes all interaction with elements outside it until it has been dismissed.- Support for Media Source Extensions (MSE) within DedicatedWorker contexts.- A basic HTML Sanitizer API that can be used to remove content that may execute scripts from arbitrary, user-supplied HTML content. The hope is with the Sanitizer API it can be used for building XSS-free web applications.- Support for anonymous iframes.- The option for "blocking=render" as an attribute for script, style, and stylesheet link elements to make them explicitly render-blocking.- WebSQL has been deprecated and removed from non-secure contexts.More details on the Chrome 105 feature changes via ChromeStatus.com There are also 24 known security fixes as outlined on the Chrome Release Blog