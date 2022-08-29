Google Chrome 105 Released With HTML Sanitizer API, Container Queries & More

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 August 2022 at 04:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Google engineers today promoted Chrome 105 to their stable channel across Linux, macOS, Windows, and Android platforms.

Chrome 105 doesn't bring much directly for end-users but does have a number of notable developer additions in building new -- and improving existing -- web applications and sites. Some of the Chrome 105 highlights include:

- Adding an "onbeforeinput" global content attribute to make it easier to make use of the "beforeinput" event on input / textarea / content-editable elements before they are about to be modified.

- Support for Container Queries as a way to style elements according to the size of a container element.

- Support for the CSS ":modal" pseudo class that is used for a state that excludes all interaction with elements outside it until it has been dismissed.

- Support for Media Source Extensions (MSE) within DedicatedWorker contexts.

- A basic HTML Sanitizer API that can be used to remove content that may execute scripts from arbitrary, user-supplied HTML content. The hope is with the Sanitizer API it can be used for building XSS-free web applications.

- Support for anonymous iframes.

- The option for "blocking=render" as an attribute for script, style, and stylesheet link elements to make them explicitly render-blocking.

- WebSQL has been deprecated and removed from non-secure contexts.

More details on the Chrome 105 feature changes via ChromeStatus.com.

There are also 24 known security fixes as outlined on the Chrome Release Blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Android 13 Sources Released To AOSP
GlobalFoundries Partners With Google's Open-Source Silicon Effort To Provide 180nm Tech
Chrome 104 Released With Region Capture Support, WebGL Canvas Color Management
Google + SkyWater Moving To 90nm For Their Open-Source Silicon Design Initiative
Another Longtime Intel Linux Engineer Joins Google
Chrome 104 Beta Brings WebGL Canvas Color Management, Removing Legacy Bits
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements