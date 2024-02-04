Cassia Aims To Pair Wine/DXVK/VKD3D-Proton/FEX For Windows Games On Android

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 February 2024 at 09:01 AM EST. 5 Comments
MESA
Cassia is an in-development effort for running Microsoft Windows desktop games on Android. This work-in-progress effort is essentially akin to the Steam Play approach but targeted for Android users by leveraging Wine, DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, and then FEX for emulating x86_64 binaries on AArch64.

Danylo Piliaiev with Igalia presented at FOSDEM 2024 this morning in Brussels around the TURNIP Mesa driver providing open-source Vulkan API support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware. This open-source Adreno Vulkan driver has been maturing nicely with Adreno 700 series support coming together, various new Vulkan API extensions being implemented, more correctness improvements, and other accomplishments.

TURNIP has been making nice progress and you can learn more about it via the FOSDEM presentation.

Igalia slide from FOSDEM 2024


Brought up in that talk was the Cassia project that I previously hadn't heard of. Cassia is working on running desktop (Windows) games on Android by leveraging Wine, DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, and FEX-Core. Many of the same components powering Valve's Steam Play plus adding in FEX for handling the x86-64-on-AArch64 support.

Cassia sounds interesting but is still a work-in-progress and my excitement was a bit muted when reading more on it. This post outlines more details on Cassia for Android, with the hope of releasing it in 2024. The immediate disappointment to many is that Cassia is planning on being closed-source software. The developers say they will upstream changes to open-source projects they are leveraging, but that Cassia will be closed-source.... Except that if they decide to stop working on the project, they "commit" to then making it open-source.

Cassia will be focused solely on getting Windows games on Android and not Linux games. They also hope to be able to get Steam itself running under Cassia on Android.

Besides all the software challenges involved in getting Windows games running on Android AArch64 devices, there is also the matter of many Android devices not being powerful enough if you are thinking of running any AAA Windows games on your smartphone/tablet. In any event it will be interesting to see what comes of Cassia in 2024.
5 Comments
Related News
Mesa Merge Request Opened For RADV Driver With VK_KHR_video_decode_av1
Mesa 24.0 Released With Faster Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing & Initial PowerVR Vulkan Driver
Mesa's NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3 Support
Mesa 24.0-rc3 Up For Testing, Mesa 23.3.4 Out As Stable
Teflon Merged To Mesa 24.1 As Gallium3D Frontend For TensorFlow Lite
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Reach An Inflection Point: Idea Raised To Be More Like Gallium3D
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Mesa's NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Now Exposes Vulkan 1.3 Support