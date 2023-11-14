Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The latest software offering announced today by Canonical with an enterprise focus and their hopes of driving new Ubuntu Pro and support subscriptions is MicroCloud. Their MicroCloud software aims to make it easy to deploy a private cloud that is a "fully functional cloud in minutes" atop Ubuntu Linux.
MicroCloud builds atop their LXD container infrastructure tool, Ceph, and OVN for building an open-source private cloud based solution. They are promoting their own private cloud deployments as being as easy as a Snap command:
$ snap install microcloud lxd microceph microovn
MicroCloud builds upon these open-source software components and aims to provide a highly-available cluster-friendly deployment in minutes, via Snap provides automatic security updates, supports all the capabilities of LXD, and is said to be easily replicated at scale. Plus for Canonical's commercial focus is promoting it with Ubuntu Pro and other commercial support subscriptions.
The new MicroCloud page promotes this private cloud path as "low-touch, efficient and reliable." More details on MicroCloud via today's announcement.
The MicroCloud code is hosted under an AGPL-3.0 license on GitHub. There it's stated MicroCloud requires at least three machines and currently scales up to 50 machines.
