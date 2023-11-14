Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 November 2023 at 08:00 PM EST. 2 Comments
UBUNTU
The latest software offering announced today by Canonical with an enterprise focus and their hopes of driving new Ubuntu Pro and support subscriptions is MicroCloud. Their MicroCloud software aims to make it easy to deploy a private cloud that is a "fully functional cloud in minutes" atop Ubuntu Linux.

MicroCloud builds atop their LXD container infrastructure tool, Ceph, and OVN for building an open-source private cloud based solution. They are promoting their own private cloud deployments as being as easy as a Snap command:
$ snap install microcloud lxd microceph microovn

MicroCloud builds upon these open-source software components and aims to provide a highly-available cluster-friendly deployment in minutes, via Snap provides automatic security updates, supports all the capabilities of LXD, and is said to be easily replicated at scale. Plus for Canonical's commercial focus is promoting it with Ubuntu Pro and other commercial support subscriptions.

MicroCloud logo


The new MicroCloud page promotes this private cloud path as "low-touch, efficient and reliable." More details on MicroCloud via today's announcement.

The MicroCloud code is hosted under an AGPL-3.0 license on GitHub. There it's stated MicroCloud requires at least three machines and currently scales up to 50 machines.
2 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
Ubuntu's Miriway Maturing As A Mir-Based Wayland Compositor For Other Desktops
Canonical Brings Intel TDX Tech Preview To Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" Opens For Development
Canonical To Stick With 10 Year Support Cycle For Ubuntu LTS Releases
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
NVIDIA Pushes 62MB Of GSP Binary Firmware Blobs Into Linux-Firmware.Git
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Wine 8.20 Closes 13 Year Old Bug To Register URL Protocol Handlers On Linux
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows