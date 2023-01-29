Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Cairo Graphics Library Drops OpenGL Support After A Decade Of Inactivity
The Cairo graphics library over the years has seen use by GNOME's GTK toolkit, Mozilla Firefox, WebKit, Mono, and dozens of other software projects. This vector graphics library in turn allows targeting a number of different back-ends from X11 to Apple Quartz, Microsoft Win32, and file formats like PDF, SVG, and PostScript. Cairo has also supported targeting OpenGL directly, but as of this week the code has now been removed.
For the past year there has been a "drop cairo-gl" merge request to get rid of the OpenGL code given its "prototype" status and not much activity to it in the past decade. Plus it was not adapted to make use of the OpenGL GLVND and other modern OpenGL features.
So as of yesterday all the Cairo OpenGL code has been cleared out, lightening this graphics library by 14k lines in the process.