Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
CachyOS Experimenting With x86-64-v4 Repository For AVX-512 Optimized Packages
The x86-64-v4 micro-architecture feature level is the currently top-end level that mandates AVX-512 support over the x86-64-v3 requirements of AVX2 and other features found since Intel Haswell and AMD Excavator era processors. This means for modern Intel Xeon servers and AMD Zen 4 and newer, x86-64-v4 packages can run and for compute intensive applications able to leverage Advanced Vector Extensions 512, typically better performance.
The news slipped under my radar until this weekend that CachyOS has been experimenting with an x86-64-v4 repository. Since December they have been trialing this new repository for those on AMD Zen 4 or capable Intel hardware to enjoy x86-64-v4 optimized packages and currently collecting user feedback.
Those wanting to try out the CachyOS x86-64-v4 packages to complement their existing x86-64-v3 support can find the details on their blog. I'll work on firing up some new CachyOS Linux benchmarks soon with these AVX-512 level package builds.