CachyOS Experimenting With x86-64-v4 Repository For AVX-512 Optimized Packages

While a number of Linux distributions are experimenting with x86-64-v2 baselines or offering x86-64-v3 optimized packages for assuming AVX/AVX2 support by default for their packages, the CachyOS Linux distribution has been experimenting with offering x86-64-v4 packages for those running on Intel or AMD systems with AVX-512 support.The x86-64-v4 micro-architecture feature level is the currently top-end level that mandates AVX-512 support over the x86-64-v3 requirements of AVX2 and other features found since Intel Haswell and AMD Excavator era processors. This means for modern Intel Xeon servers and AMD Zen 4 and newer, x86-64-v4 packages can run and for compute intensive applications able to leverage Advanced Vector Extensions 512, typically better performance.

The news slipped under my radar until this weekend that CachyOS has been experimenting with an x86-64-v4 repository. Since December they have been trialing this new repository for those on AMD Zen 4 or capable Intel hardware to enjoy x86-64-v4 optimized packages and currently collecting user feedback.