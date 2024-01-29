CachyOS Experimenting With x86-64-v4 Repository For AVX-512 Optimized Packages

While a number of Linux distributions are experimenting with x86-64-v2 baselines or offering x86-64-v3 optimized packages for assuming AVX/AVX2 support by default for their packages, the CachyOS Linux distribution has been experimenting with offering x86-64-v4 packages for those running on Intel or AMD systems with AVX-512 support.

The x86-64-v4 micro-architecture feature level is the currently top-end level that mandates AVX-512 support over the x86-64-v3 requirements of AVX2 and other features found since Intel Haswell and AMD Excavator era processors. This means for modern Intel Xeon servers and AMD Zen 4 and newer, x86-64-v4 packages can run and for compute intensive applications able to leverage Advanced Vector Extensions 512, typically better performance.

AMD Ryzen with AVX-512


The news slipped under my radar until this weekend that CachyOS has been experimenting with an x86-64-v4 repository. Since December they have been trialing this new repository for those on AMD Zen 4 or capable Intel hardware to enjoy x86-64-v4 optimized packages and currently collecting user feedback.

CachyOS


Those wanting to try out the CachyOS x86-64-v4 packages to complement their existing x86-64-v3 support can find the details on their blog. I'll work on firing up some new CachyOS Linux benchmarks soon with these AVX-512 level package builds.
