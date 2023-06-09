Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Microsoft Issues Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distro With Many Security Fixes
The CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230904 released last night has eight Linux kernel security CVEs resolved and then additional CVE security fixes affecting hwloc, QEMU, json-c, libreswan, Rust, Qt5-qtbase, PHP and other software.
The new version of Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution also has an updated NVIDIA driver, xfsprogs, and other updates. There are also various changes around FIPS image generation, disabling of CCache for quick rebuilds, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the CBL-Mariner Microsoft Linux distribution release via GitHub.