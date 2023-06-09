Microsoft Issues Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distro With Many Security Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 13 September 2023 at 09:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
While Microsoft is known for their own set of security issues on Windows and related software, Microsoft on Patch Tuesday ended up releasing CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230904 as their open-source Linux distribution that with this update is primarily driven by security fixes.

The CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230904 released last night has eight Linux kernel security CVEs resolved and then additional CVE security fixes affecting hwloc, QEMU, json-c, libreswan, Rust, Qt5-qtbase, PHP and other software.

The new version of Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution also has an updated NVIDIA driver, xfsprogs, and other updates. There are also various changes around FIPS image generation, disabling of CCache for quick rebuilds, and other fixes.

CBL Mariner logo


Downloads and more details on the CBL-Mariner Microsoft Linux distribution release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distro Adds DNF5, Zstd-Compressed RPMs
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution Adds Clippy
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230630 Ships Security Fixes, Adds In Some Extra Bits
Microsoft Adds Direct3D 12 Powered AV1 Video Encoding To Mesa
Microsoft's Linux Distro Now Ships With NVMe Multi-Path Support, Upgrades More Tools
WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Linux 6.6 Enables Tracking Per-CPU Cgroup CPU Usage Stats
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6