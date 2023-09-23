Arch Linux Installer Update Allows More Control Over Parallel Downloads, Ly

23 September 2023
Archinstall 2.6.1 was released today as the newest version of this Arch Linux text-based OS installer, ahead of next month's October Arch Linux ISO refresh.

Archinstall 2.6.1 key features include allowing a custom number of parallel downloads to be specified, the option to use Ly as a display manager, the option to use Slick-Greeter with LightDM, and adding Kitty/Dolphin/Wofi to Hyprland.

The parallel download handling now allows any number of parallel downloads to happen where as previously it maxed out at 5 concurrent downloads. The recommended number of parallel downloads is still five or less, but can be set higher now if so desired.

Ly for those interested is an ncurses-like display manager for Linux and BSD systems. Here is a screenshot from the Ly project:

Ly TUI display manager


Archinstall 2.6.1 also fixes issues with JACK and PipeWire conflicting, GRUB bootloader issues resolved, and various other tweaks and fixes.

The full list of Archinstall 2.6.1 changes can be found via today's release announcement.
