Archinstall 2.6 Released For Latest Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 31 July 2023 at 05:32 AM EDT. 17 Comments
ARCH LINUX
Just in time for the next monthly ISOs of Arch Linux, Archinstall 2.6 has been released as the latest feature update for this easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux distribution installer.

Archinstall 2.6 does bring breaking changes around its JSON configuration format for automating installs, there's been a refactoring of the installer and general design pattern, and various other updates.

Among the new features with Archinstall 2.6 are allowing separate /boot and /boot/esp partitions via XBOOTLDR in systemd-boot, making use of PyParted as part of overhauling the partitioning, Limine bootloader support, adding the Hyperland window manager as one of the desktop options, language translation updates, and dozens of bug fixes.


An early version of Archinstall.


Downloads and more details on the Archinstall 2.6 update via GitHub.
17 Comments
