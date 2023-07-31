Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Archinstall 2.6 Released For Latest Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer
Archinstall 2.6 does bring breaking changes around its JSON configuration format for automating installs, there's been a refactoring of the installer and general design pattern, and various other updates.
Among the new features with Archinstall 2.6 are allowing separate /boot and /boot/esp partitions via XBOOTLDR in systemd-boot, making use of PyParted as part of overhauling the partitioning, Limine bootloader support, adding the Hyperland window manager as one of the desktop options, language translation updates, and dozens of bug fixes.
An early version of Archinstall.
Downloads and more details on the Archinstall 2.6 update via GitHub.