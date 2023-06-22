Sound Quirks For The ASUS ROG Ally Queued For Linux 6.5

Ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window expected to open up next week, a patch providing sound quirks for the ASUS ROG Ally's CS35l41 audio is now queued in the sound subsystem's for-next branch.In case you aren't up to speed on hardware news, the ROG Ally is ASUS' alternative to the Steam Deck. The ASUS ROG Ally began shipping last week as the first gaming handheld powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme SoC. The hardware specs are impressive for this device but out-of-the-box is running Microsoft Windows 11 Home.

This patch was picked up yesterday by sound.git's for-next branch to add quirks for the ASUS ROG Ally's gaming handheld due to the system not having a _DSD ACPI field for the CSC3551. A patched ACPI table or updated ASUS firmware will ultimately also be needed.