ASUS Details ROG Ally Specs - $699 Gaming Handheld With AMD Z1 Extreme

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 11 May 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT. 10 Comments
AMD
Today was the big reveal of ASUS' ROG Ally with the specifications and pricing in full for this new gaming handheld that will be shipping on 13 June.

The ASUS ROG Ally is an alternative to Valve's Steam Deck. The ROG Ally though doesn't ship with Steam OS or even Linux but rather Windows 11 Home -- and coming complete with a three month subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

The ROG Ally is powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that is Zen 4 based with 8 cores / 16 threads while featuring an RDNA3 integrated GPU. The APU power is between 9 and 30 Watts. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme is much more capable than what is shipped by last year's Steam Deck.

ASUS ROG Ally


The ASUS ROG Ally has a 7-inch 1080p IPS display, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Dolby Atmos audio, 40 Whrs battery, and is priced at $699 USD. Pre-orders are now available while this ASUS gaming handheld is set to begin shipping on 13 June. A $599 version featuring the Ryzen Z1 is expected for sale in Q3.

Interesting hardware but with a poor choice of OS. Nevertheless it should be possible to load Linux on it albeit we'll see if there are any power management / input quirks as the most likely initial frustrations there. More details on the ROG Ally at rog.asus.com.
