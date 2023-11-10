AOMedia Announces Royalty-Free IAMF Audio Container Specification

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 10 November 2023 at 08:15 AM EST. 13 Comments
STANDARDS
Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) is known for their work on the AV1 video codec and AVIF image file format while now they have released their first royalty-free audio specification.

The Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) container specification was announced on Thursday as AOMedia's first audio container specification and like AV1 is available under a royalty-free license.

IAMF aims to enable new immersive audio experiences for a range of applications from AR/VR to traditional broadcasting. IAMF is a codec-agnostic container specification that supports spatial audio for all devices, flexible audio delivery, and is creator-friendly.

IAMF spec


More details on the IAMF audio container specification via AOMedia.org. Along with the finalized specification, AOMedia has made available libiamf as a reference software implementation for this container format and some examples such as using IAMF with Opus audio.
13 Comments
Related News
UCIe 1.1 Specification Released For Universal Chiplet Interconnect
Khronos Releases ANARI 1.0 As Cross-Platform 3D Rendering Engine API
OpenCL 3.0.14 Released With New Extension For Command Buffer Multi-Device
Khronos Developing SYCL SC For Safety-Critical C++ Heterogeneous Compute
Mobileye Provides Khronos With An Open-Source OpenCL Tensor & Tiling Library
hipSYCL Becomes Open SYCL For Targeting All Major CPUs & GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
OpenZFS Lands Sync Parallelism To Drive Big Gains For Write Performance Scalability