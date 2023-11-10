AOMedia Announces Royalty-Free IAMF Audio Container Specification
Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) is known for their work on the AV1 video codec and AVIF image file format while now they have released their first royalty-free audio specification.
The Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) container specification was announced on Thursday as AOMedia's first audio container specification and like AV1 is available under a royalty-free license.
IAMF aims to enable new immersive audio experiences for a range of applications from AR/VR to traditional broadcasting. IAMF is a codec-agnostic container specification that supports spatial audio for all devices, flexible audio delivery, and is creator-friendly.
More details on the IAMF audio container specification via AOMedia.org. Along with the finalized specification, AOMedia has made available libiamf as a reference software implementation for this container format and some examples such as using IAMF with Opus audio.
13 Comments