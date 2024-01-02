Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 Released With Counter-Strike 2 Optimization, VKD3D Change
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 is the newest update to this official AMD Radeon open-source Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is an alternative to the more common Mesa RADV driver that's developed by Valve, Red Hat, Google, and other stakeholders.
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 updates against the Vulkan 1.3.271 API headers and disables MALL (Memory Access at Last Level) when the Vulkan device coherent memory extension is being used.
The AMDVLK update also brings a performance optimization for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and now exports "NV_COMPUTE_SHADER_DERIVATIVES" for VKD3D use for DirectX 12 games running on Linux via Steam Play (Proton + VKD3D-Proton).
This is the first AMDVLK tagged release in over one month and also fixes hangs/crashes when running on the Linux 6.6 kernel and has a few other bug fixes.
The AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 open-source code as well as pre-built RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu binaries can be found via GitHub.