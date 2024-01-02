AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 Released With Counter-Strike 2 Optimization, VKD3D Change

While we are now into 2024, AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 was released today as a final EOY2023 update to this open-source AMD Vulkan driver that was supposed to be out last week but presumably got delayed due to the holidays.

AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 is the newest update to this official AMD Radeon open-source Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is an alternative to the more common Mesa RADV driver that's developed by Valve, Red Hat, Google, and other stakeholders.

New AMDVLK release


AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 updates against the Vulkan 1.3.271 API headers and disables MALL (Memory Access at Last Level) when the Vulkan device coherent memory extension is being used.

The AMDVLK update also brings a performance optimization for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and now exports "NV_COMPUTE_SHADER_DERIVATIVES" for VKD3D use for DirectX 12 games running on Linux via Steam Play (Proton + VKD3D-Proton).

This is the first AMDVLK tagged release in over one month and also fixes hangs/crashes when running on the Linux 6.6 kernel and has a few other bug fixes.

The AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 open-source code as well as pre-built RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu binaries can be found via GitHub.
