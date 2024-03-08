AMD Squeezes In Additional GPU Enablement Code For Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 March 2024 at 02:29 PM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON
While the Linux v6.8 kernel may debut as stable as soon as this weekend, a last-minute pull request of some new AMD graphics IP was submitted today to DRM-Next in aiming to make it for the imminent Linux 6.9 merge window.

Typically the cut-off period of new feature code to DRM-Next is one to two weeks ahead of the stable release of the current kernel cycle, but this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD work is mostly bug fixes plus enabling some new AMD graphics hardware IP blocks. With that new hardware enablement not risking existing GPU support, it should be safe for landing so soon ahead of the next merge window.

New IP blocks enabled with today's AMDGPU driver update are for DCN 3.5.1, NBIF 6.3.1, and VPE 6.1.1. DCN 3.5.1 is for Display Core Next and is now another variant after DCN 3.5.0 for what's to be the "RDNA3 refresh" hardware... Rumored to be with next-gen APUs. This additional DCN display block variant for the RDNA3 refresh is similar to also seeing GFX 11.5.1 complementing the GFX 11.5.0 graphics IP block. It will be interesting to see what all encompasses "RDNA3 refresh" when launched by AMD. In any event Linux 6.9 will contain the latest enablement work there.

The VPE 6.1.1 video processing and the NBIF 6.3.1 PCIe bus interface blocks look like they will be in use by RDNA4 hardware. AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers continue to be busy with their next-gen RDNA4 GPU enablement work in hopefully having good support upstream in time for launch day.

The rest of this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull is focused on providing SR-IOV fixes and other general fixes.
1 Comment
Related News
Tiny Corp At "70%" Confidence For AMD To Open-Source Some Relevant GPU Firmware
RADV Now Supports Experimental VK_EXT_shader_object For RDNA3 GPUs Using NGG
AMD Updates FreeSync Certification Requirements For New Monitors & TVs
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Mesa 24.1 Lands Support For GFX11.5.1 "RDNA3 Refresh" Variant
LACT 0.5.3 Released For Managing AMD Graphics Cards Under Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android