AMD Squeezes In Additional GPU Enablement Code For Linux 6.9
While the Linux v6.8 kernel may debut as stable as soon as this weekend, a last-minute pull request of some new AMD graphics IP was submitted today to DRM-Next in aiming to make it for the imminent Linux 6.9 merge window.
Typically the cut-off period of new feature code to DRM-Next is one to two weeks ahead of the stable release of the current kernel cycle, but this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD work is mostly bug fixes plus enabling some new AMD graphics hardware IP blocks. With that new hardware enablement not risking existing GPU support, it should be safe for landing so soon ahead of the next merge window.
New IP blocks enabled with today's AMDGPU driver update are for DCN 3.5.1, NBIF 6.3.1, and VPE 6.1.1. DCN 3.5.1 is for Display Core Next and is now another variant after DCN 3.5.0 for what's to be the "RDNA3 refresh" hardware... Rumored to be with next-gen APUs. This additional DCN display block variant for the RDNA3 refresh is similar to also seeing GFX 11.5.1 complementing the GFX 11.5.0 graphics IP block. It will be interesting to see what all encompasses "RDNA3 refresh" when launched by AMD. In any event Linux 6.9 will contain the latest enablement work there.
The VPE 6.1.1 video processing and the NBIF 6.3.1 PCIe bus interface blocks look like they will be in use by RDNA4 hardware. AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers continue to be busy with their next-gen RDNA4 GPU enablement work in hopefully having good support upstream in time for launch day.
The rest of this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD pull is focused on providing SR-IOV fixes and other general fixes.
