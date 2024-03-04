Mesa 24.1 Lands Support For GFX11.5.1 "RDNA3 Refresh" Variant

4 March 2024
When it comes to the AMD "RDNA3 Refresh" GFX11.5 open-source driver support, to date it's mostly been focused on the GFX 11.5.0 (GFX1150) IP while now being enabled within Mesa 24.1 for the open-source RadeonSI/RADV drivers is support for a GFX 11.5.1 (GFX1151) variant.

Merged overnight was a merge request that opened last week for adding code to enable "gfx11.5.1" support within Mesa. The code enables AMD graphics driver support for RadeonSI and RADV and was contributed directly by AMD Linux engineers. For the most part the GFX 11.5.1 code is following the same code paths as GFX 11.5.0. As part of this is also adding in VCN IP version checks for VCN 4.0.6 as another VCN4 video core variant.

The "RDNA3 refresh" GFX11.5 graphics is just rumored for select APUs while ultimately we'll see where this GFX 11.5.1 IP is found if for some further upgraded APU or something more special. In any event the open-source Linux driver support is coming together.
