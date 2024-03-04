Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa 24.1 Lands Support For GFX11.5.1 "RDNA3 Refresh" Variant
Merged overnight was a merge request that opened last week for adding code to enable "gfx11.5.1" support within Mesa. The code enables AMD graphics driver support for RadeonSI and RADV and was contributed directly by AMD Linux engineers. For the most part the GFX 11.5.1 code is following the same code paths as GFX 11.5.0. As part of this is also adding in VCN IP version checks for VCN 4.0.6 as another VCN4 video core variant.
The "RDNA3 refresh" GFX11.5 graphics is just rumored for select APUs while ultimately we'll see where this GFX 11.5.1 IP is found if for some further upgraded APU or something more special. In any event the open-source Linux driver support is coming together.