AMD RDNA3 Refresh Graphics Support May Be In Good Shape With Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 January 2024 at 01:55 PM EST. 5 Comments
RADEON
With some last minute fixes sent out today, the upcoming Linux 6.7 kernel's AMDGPU driver will be in good shape for some upcoming AMD Radeon graphics hardware.

The Linux 6.7 kernel is expected to be released this Sunday (7 January) as stable. But before that one last batch of AMDGPU kernel graphics driver fixes were sent out today to be part of this week's DRM-fixes pull. While racing down to the finish line on Linux 6.7, the remarks for the pull request of AMDGPU fixes is rather interesting:
"Fixes for 6.7. The changes for SMU 13.0.6 are relatively big, but it's a new IP added in 6.7 and the changes are isolated to that IP so it should not affect anything else and this should make the IP fully functional for the 6.7 release. The rest are just bug fixes from the last few weeks."

So with these last-minute fixes, the SMU v13.0.6 IP system management unit should be fully functional. What AMD products the SMU 13.0.6 block is incorporated into isn't entirely clear given the block-by-block enablement strategy. SMU 13.0 first appeared with AMD RDNA3 graphics while a few months ago patches surfaced for SMU 14.0 that most likely is for RDNA4 graphics.

AMD SMU 13.0.6 IP


With SMU 13.0.6 being a minor revision to the SMU13 system management unit, knowing this isn't for an already released iGPU/dGPU, and already knowing SMU14 exists as the big next-gen iteration, presumably SMU 13.0.6 is for the upcoming "RDNA3 refresh" (RDNA3.5) APUs. AMD for months has been working on the RDNA3 refresh (GFX1150 / RDNA3.5) support and so the timing would align and with no other major RDNA3 products expected to be released soon.

With getting these SMU 13.0.6 fixes into the kernel at the last minute for Linux 6.7, presumably the rest of the RDNA3.5 graphics (or whatever SMU 13.0.6 correlates to) is also in good shape on this kernel version... After all, there is no point in having working SMU support if the GFX IP or other intellectual property blocks are broken. In any event nice seeing this hardware support buttoned up in time for Linux 6.7.
