AMD Announces Automotive-Grade Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week in Las Vegas, AMD announced today the Versal AI Edge XA Adaptive SoC and the Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor. The Ryzen Embedded V2000A is an x86 automotive-qualified processor family for next-generation automotive digital cockpits. Given the automotive/embedded focus, Linux plays a big role with the forthcoming hardware and its adoption by multiple automotive companies.

The Ryzen Embedded V2000A is interesting for adding more compute power to in-vehicle infotainment systems and the like, but from a technical perspective isn't all that interesting in 2024: the Ryzen Embedded V2000A makes use of AMD's aging Zen 2 CPU cores and Radeon Vega 7 graphics. It's not as fun as rocking Zen 4 cores and RDNA3 graphics, but is for different needs and scope in the automotive space.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A family will feature up to six Zen 2 cores, 7 Radeon CUs, support for up to four 4K displays, dual 1Gb ENET, and is AEC-Q100 auto certified. The Ryzen Embedded V2000A SoCs are expected for ten years of availability. AMD is teasing their next-gen Ryzen CPUs for the automotive space to target the "premium" space while the V2000A SoC is more for the mainstream space.

AMD is supporting Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) and Android Automotive with their new wares. AMD is also supporting multiple virtualization solutions for their automotive infotainment offerings: last summer I wrote about AMD's work on enhancing the Xen hypervisor being driven in part by their automotive prospects.

While Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive were most cited for these new Ryzen Embedded SoCs, Ubuntu was also mentioned - should you look forward to seeing Snaps and Mir in your automobile.'

That's the quick overview of the Ryzen Embedded V2000A series that AMD announced this morning and will be showcasing among other wares next week at CES.