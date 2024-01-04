AMD Announces Automotive-Grade Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 4 January 2024 at 09:00 AM EST. 16 Comments
AMD
Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week in Las Vegas, AMD announced today the Versal AI Edge XA Adaptive SoC and the Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor. The Ryzen Embedded V2000A is an x86 automotive-qualified processor family for next-generation automotive digital cockpits. Given the automotive/embedded focus, Linux plays a big role with the forthcoming hardware and its adoption by multiple automotive companies.


AMD V200A slides


The Ryzen Embedded V2000A is interesting for adding more compute power to in-vehicle infotainment systems and the like, but from a technical perspective isn't all that interesting in 2024: the Ryzen Embedded V2000A makes use of AMD's aging Zen 2 CPU cores and Radeon Vega 7 graphics. It's not as fun as rocking Zen 4 cores and RDNA3 graphics, but is for different needs and scope in the automotive space.

AMD V200A slides


AMD V200A slides


The AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A family will feature up to six Zen 2 cores, 7 Radeon CUs, support for up to four 4K displays, dual 1Gb ENET, and is AEC-Q100 auto certified. The Ryzen Embedded V2000A SoCs are expected for ten years of availability. AMD is teasing their next-gen Ryzen CPUs for the automotive space to target the "premium" space while the V2000A SoC is more for the mainstream space.

AMD V200A slides


AMD is supporting Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) and Android Automotive with their new wares. AMD is also supporting multiple virtualization solutions for their automotive infotainment offerings: last summer I wrote about AMD's work on enhancing the Xen hypervisor being driven in part by their automotive prospects.

AMD V200A slides


While Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive were most cited for these new Ryzen Embedded SoCs, Ubuntu was also mentioned - should you look forward to seeing Snaps and Mir in your automobile.'

AMD V200A slides


That's the quick overview of the Ryzen Embedded V2000A series that AMD announced this morning and will be showcasing among other wares next week at CES.
16 Comments
Related News
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
AMD Address Translation Library "ATL" Coming With Linux 6.8
AMD CPU Use By Linux Gamers At ~70%, AMD openSIL, & AMD Laptops Topped 2023
AMD Ends Out 2023 Still Working To Get The Rest Of SEV-SNP Upstream In Linux
AMD PMC Linux Driver Being Updated For Zen 5 CPUs
AMD PMF Policy Binary Support Queued For Linux 6.8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
Nobara 39 Released - Customized Version Of Fedora Catering To Gamers/Enthusiasts
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
Raspberry Pi 5 & New AMD Ryzen CPUs Excited Linux Readers The Most In 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023