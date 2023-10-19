9-Way AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Benchmarks On Linux 6.5 / Ubuntu 23.10

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 October 2023 at 08:32 AM EDT. 9 Comments
AMD
For those currently weighing between the (currently) nine different AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors for Linux use, here are fresh benchmarks of the Zen 4 desktop CPU line-up while testing with Ubuntu 23.10 and the Linux 6.5 kernel.

As I've shown in several articles, Linux 6.5 improves the performance for Ryzen CPUs with the switch by default from ACPI CPUFreq to AMD P-State. Linux 6.5 is performing quite well with Ryzen and is the kernel powering the likes of Ubuntu 23.10 and Fedora Workstation 39.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs


I am working on a larger Linux CPU comparison now that I finally received the Intel 14th Gen CPUs a few days ago. That Intel vs. AMD Linux 6.5 desktop benchmark comparison will be published next week. But for those just weighing between the different Ryzen 7000 series processors, this collection of benchmarks is for you.
AMD Linux CPU Benchmarks October 2023

All CPUs were tested at stock speeds and using the same platform while running Ubuntu 23.10 + Linux 6.5.
Geometric Mean Of All Test Results benchmark with settings of Result Composite, AMD Linux CPU Benchmarks October 2023. Ryzen 9 7950X was the fastest.

More than 170 benchmarks were run in total... See all of the individual benchmarks in full via this OpenBenchmarking.org result page.
CPU Power Consumption Monitor benchmark with settings of Phoronix Test Suite System Monitoring.

The CPU power consumption was also monitored on a per-test basis. So go checkout all the results in full for the AMD Ryzen 7000 series on Linux 6.5 (Ubuntu 23.10). Next week will be the Intel Raptor Lake Refresh Linux review/benchmarks up against the AMD Zen 4 processors on Ubuntu 23.10.
9 Comments
