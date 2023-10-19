AMD Introduces Radeon RX 7900M Laptop Graphics
In addition to AMD announcing the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series / Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series, AMD also used today for announcing the Radeon RX 7900M for what they are calling their fastest Radeon laptop graphics ever developed.
The Radeon RX 7900M is the company's newest RDNA3 discrete graphics for laptops. The Radeon RX 7900M is said to deliver "desktop-level gaming and content creation performance" for this RDNA3 GPU with dedicated AI acceleration and sporting 16GB of GDDR6 video memory. The new laptop graphics are optimized for 1440p gaming.
The Radeon RX 7900M has 72 compute units, 1825MHz game clock, a boost clock up to 2090MHz, 64MB Infinity Cache, and a total graphics power rating of 180 Watts. AMD is introducing the Radeon RX 7900M alongside the new Alienware M18 laptop.
More details on the Radeon RX 7900M laptop graphics, which is already supported by the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver stack upstream, can be found at AMD.com.
