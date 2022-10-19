AMD Launches The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series: Up To 96 Cores, DDR5 RDIMMs, PRO & HEDT CPUs

AMD today announced the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX Series as the company's long-awaited Threadripper update that brings up to 96 Zen 4 cores, RDIMM memory is now required for Threadripper platforms moving forward, and catering to both HEDT enthusiasts and professionals. Here is an initial overview of the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series while the benchmark/review embargo isn't being lifted until a later date.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series is a big upgrade over the existing Threadripper PRO 5000 series processors. Rather than topping out at 64 cores / 128 threads, the 7000 WX-Series allow up to 96 cores / 192 threads -- matching the top-end core counts found with AMD EPYC Genoa processors. The Zen 4 Threadripper processors can clock up to 5.3GHz, offer up to 384MB of cache, and enjoy the other newer Zen 4 platform features like AVX-512 and 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

The Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series parts go up to 350 Watts. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series parts are really a league in their own at the top-end. Intel doesn't have any current generation Core i9 Extreme Edition processors, the much delayed Intel Xeon W-3400 series only go up to 56 cores, and if going for Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" there still is the core count limitation although I am eager to put the Threadripper 7000 series processors against the Xeon Scalable processors (especially Xeon Max) to see how that interesting battle plays out.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series is broken down into separate platforms for PRO and HEDT. The Threadripper PRO platform with WRX90 chipset features PRO manageability features, 8-channel memory support, 148 PCIe lanes, and Threadripper PRO processor support. For the HEDT space there is the TRX50 chipset that lacks PRO management features, supports only four channel memory, 92 PCIe lanes, and works with both PRO and HEDT Threadripper processors.

The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series (non-PRO) go up to 64 cores with the Threadripper 7980X with a 350 Watt TDP and a maximum turbo boost of 5.1GHz. The non-PRO line-up also includes the 24-core Threadripper 7960 and the 32-core Threadripper 7970X.