AMD P-State Preferred Core Handling Being Enabled For Linux

A new set of patches have been posted for the Linux kernel that implement AMD P-State Preferred Core handling for the amd-pstate driver.AMD CPUs since the Ryzen 3000 series (Zen 2) have had the notion of "preferred cores" that via ACPI CPPC are communicated to the OS and could be shown under Windows with the likes of AMD Ryzen Master. Now we have AMD Linux engineers working on properly leveraging the "preferred cores" handling for the modern AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver that's seen much work over the past two years.

"The core frequency is subjected to the process variation in semiconductors. Not all cores are able to reach the maximum frequency respecting the infrastructure limits. Consequently, AMD has redefined the concept of maximum frequency of a part. This means that a fraction of cores can reach maximum frequency. To find the best process scheduling policy for a given scenario, OS needs to know the core ordering informed by the platform through highest performance capability register of the CPPC interface.



Earlier implementations of AMD Pstate Preferred Core only support a static core ranking and targeted performance. Now it has the ability to dynamically change the preferred core based on the workload and platform conditions and accounting for thermals and aging.



AMD Pstate driver utilizes the functions and data structures provided by the ITMT architecture to enable the scheduler to favor scheduling on cores which can be get a higher frequency with lower voltage. We call it AMD Pstate Preferred Core.



Here sched_set_itmt_core_prio() is called to set priorities and sched_set_itmt_support() is called to enable ITMT feature. AMD Pstate driver uses the highest performance value to indicate the priority of CPU. The higher value has a higher priority.



AMD Pstate driver will provide an initial core ordering at boot time. It relies on the CPPC interface to communicate the core ranking to the operating system and scheduler to make sure that OS is choosing the cores with highest performance firstly for scheduling the process. When AMD Pstate driver receives a message with the highest performance change, it will update the core ranking."