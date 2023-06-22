Linux 6.4 Squeezes In Crash Fix For New AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Laptops
Sent in today for the mainline Linux kernel -- days ahead of the expected Linux 6.4 stable release -- is a crash fix for just-released AMD Ryzen 7040 series laptops.
The fix is to AMD's PMF platform driver where the driver's power source notify handler was getting registered even when none of the PMF features were enabled, which in turn would lead to the driver crashing.
The bug was first reported last week using a new HP EliteBook 845 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840HS processor. Besides the AMD PMF driver going haywire, it would lead to the Ryzen 7840HS processor being capped at a 400~544Mhz clock frequency after being unplugged from the AC power source.
This AMD PMF driver fix was the sole change with today's platform-drivers-x86 pull request of fixes to be merged this week ahead of Linux 6.4 (or 6.4-rc8 if the cycle is extended an extra week). I'm still working on getting my hands on AMD Ryzen 7040 series hardware for Linux testing at Phoronix, but alas most of the new Ryzen laptops so far are paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics that are less than interesting to most of the Phoronix audience.
Add A Comment