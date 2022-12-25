AMD Posts P-State EPP v9 Driver That Aims To Be Ready For Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 26 December 2022 at 07:05 AM EST. 2 Comments
AMD --
While the Linux 6.2 kernel merge window just wrapped up, AMD's P-State EPP driver was deemed not ready for making it this cycle. However, with AMD having now iterated it to a ninth revision, it's looking like this P-State "Energy Performance Preference" functionality over the existing P-State driver support will be ready for merging come Linux 6.3.

AMD Linux engineer Perry Yuan has posted a ninth set of the P-State EPP driver patches that aim for better performance and power control over the existing and mainlined AMD P-State driver. This functionality builds off the ACPI CPPC Energy Preference Performance (EPP) knob.
"AMD Energy Performance Preference (EPP) provides a hint to the hardware if software wants to bias toward performance (0x0) or energy efficiency (0xff) The lowlevel power firmware will calculate the runtime frequency according to the EPP preference value. So the EPP hint will impact the CPU cores frequency responsiveness."

Separately, AMD Linux engineers have also been working on a Guided Autonomous Mode for P-State too.


With today's v9 patches the code has been updated to address feedback raised by prior upstream code review, additional "reviewed-by" tags, and some other basic fixes. It looks though like things are finally settling down for the AMD P-State EPP code for enhancing power/performance efficiency for modern Ryzen and EPYC processors.

Those interested in testing the latest AMD P-State EPP patches can find them on the kernel mailing list while hopefully we'll see them mainlined for Linux 6.3 to help improve the performance in some areas where currently using AMD P-State can fall short compared to the generic ACPI CPUFreq driver.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Improving The Linux Experience When Running New GPUs Without Proper Driver Support
Linux 6.2 Adds AMD Zen 4 Pipeline Utilization Data To Help Find Performance Bottlenecks
AMD Zen 4 Tuning Patches Begin Landing In GCC 13
AMD P-State EPP Patches Spun An 8th Time For Helping Out Linux Performance & Efficiency
Initial AMD Zen 4 Enablement Lands In LLVM Clang 16.0
AMD Overhauls Their SEV-SNP Hypervisor Patches They Are Working To Upstream In Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Whoops: Linux's strcmp() For The m68k Has Always Been Broken
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Spins Its First ISO
Linux 6.2 Lands Support For Multiple Compression Streams With ZRAM
Fedora 38 Plots Path To Unified Kernel Support
Wine 8.0-rc2 Released With 50 Fixes