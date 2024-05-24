Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
New AMD RDNA3 APUs Added To Open-Source Linux Driver Along With RDNA4 Fixes
The patches merged on Friday update the AMD ADDRLIB code, make more adjustments for GFX1151 IP, carry several RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver fixes for RDNA4/GFX12, vectorizing loads/stores after ABI lowering along with optimizations for slightly better code generation, and then also adding some new AMD RDNA3 APUs.
The new APUs added are identified as GFX1103 "R1X" and "R2X" variants of the existing R1 and R2 revisions. There is no further comment on these new "X" versions but are presumably for some upcoming/unreleased APUs given all the current AMD Ryzen APUs already having Linux support -- including all the RDNA3+ preparations already within the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver stack.
These new AMD RDNA3/RDNA4 Mesa graphics driver patches for Linux users were merged to Mesa 24.2-devel Git via this merge request. Mesa 24.2 should be out around the middle of August as the next quarterly feature release.