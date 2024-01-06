Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 To Add Support For The AMD MicroBlaze V Soft-Core RISC-V Processor
This soft-core implementation of a RISC-V processor from AMD is compatible with the AMD-Xilinx Vivado and Vitis tooling and can be leveraged on AMD's FPGA hardware and adaptive SoCs. For those that missed the original announcement on this AMD 32-bit RISC-V soft-core processor can find out more information on Xilinx.com.
With the upcoming Linux 6.8 kernel, the mainline tree will add the DeviceTree bindings for the MicroBlaze V. The patch has been queued into the RISC-V "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window opening in a few days.
It's just the DeviceTree bits needed and interestingly is reusing the MicroBlaze support. MicroBlaze as a reminder is the Xilinx soft-core processor for their FPGAs that's been around for two decades and is RISC-based. On the Linux kernel mailing list it was raised about being "hardware compatible" with the original MicroBlaze and the reuse of MicroBlaze kernel code for this new RISC-V-based soft-core design given the different ISA. This re-use of existing Linux MicroBlaze code was explained as:
"It is still the same MicroBlaze pipeline just with a different instruction decoder up front. The “macro ops” are now RISC V instructions, the “micro-ops” are still the same operations in the various MicroBlaze pipeline stages."
So for Linux 6.8 it's just the new DT bits needed for this AMD 32-bit RISC-V soft-core that is otherwise compatible with the "classic" MicroBlaze.