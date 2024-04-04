AMD Working To Release MES Documentation & Source Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 April 2024 at 08:18 PM EDT.
RADEON
Following up on their tweet earlier this week that they would be working to open-source more of their GPU software stack and hardware documentation, AMD now says they will be releasing documentation followed by the source code for their Micro-Engine Scheduler (MES) IP block found within Radeon GPUs.

AMD posted to Twitter/X this evening a follow-up to their original docs/open-source statement:
"We are working to release Micro-Engine Scheduler(MES) documentation towards end of May and will follow up with published source code for external review and feedback. We have also opened a GitHub tracker, which will have the latest status on fixes and release dates."

The Micro-Engine Scheduler firmware is what was specifically called out previously by Tiny Corp after voicing frustration over MES issues and calling for that firmware at least to be open-sourced.

MES docs and source to be published tweet


AMD now seems to be working toward at least getting out MES hardware documentation followed by source code once MES goes through the necessary legal/external code review processes. Given the hardware documentation drama over the years, that code review process for open-sourcing can unfortunately take some time and in some cases lead to the code not being published. Hopefully the documentation and/or source code will lead to more bugs being addressed.

Today's statements also do not cover the multitude of other hardware blocks comprising modern AMD Radeon GPUs.
