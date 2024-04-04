Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Working To Release MES Documentation & Source Code
AMD posted to Twitter/X this evening a follow-up to their original docs/open-source statement:
"We are working to release Micro-Engine Scheduler(MES) documentation towards end of May and will follow up with published source code for external review and feedback. We have also opened a GitHub tracker, which will have the latest status on fixes and release dates."
The Micro-Engine Scheduler firmware is what was specifically called out previously by Tiny Corp after voicing frustration over MES issues and calling for that firmware at least to be open-sourced.
AMD now seems to be working toward at least getting out MES hardware documentation followed by source code once MES goes through the necessary legal/external code review processes. Given the hardware documentation drama over the years, that code review process for open-sourcing can unfortunately take some time and in some cases lead to the code not being published. Hopefully the documentation and/or source code will lead to more bugs being addressed.
Today's statements also do not cover the multitude of other hardware blocks comprising modern AMD Radeon GPUs.